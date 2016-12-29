Watch Cassetteboy take on Brexit in hilarious 2016 news mash-up

It features cut-up quotes from David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.

YouTube comedy duo Cassetteboy have taken on Brexit in their latest mash-up video.

Their 2016 news remix, shared by The Guardian, features cut-up quotes from David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage set to the beat from the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune.

The power of editing has Johnson appearing to say, “I have the most gross charisma and I want to be the next prime minister,” and: “Let’s leave the EU because I see an amazing future for me, although it isn’t a good thing for our country.”

An edited Cameron adds later, in response to the Brexit vote: “I’m running away. The rest of my life is one big holiday.”

Towards the end, an edited Theresa May says: “Yes, you can forget the economy. This policy wrecks it. Brexit means Brexit. And we’re making a mess of it.”

Watch the full video below via The Guardian.

Cassetteboy’s previous mash-up video hits include ‘Gettin’ Piggy With It’, a remake of Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’ featuring a series of porcine-themed utterances from then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

They shared the video following a 2015 news report claiming Cameron had enjoyed an intimate encounter with a pig while he was studying at Oxford University.