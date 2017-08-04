Watch Chris Cornell’s daughter sing ‘Hallelujah’ in tribute to him and Chester Bennington

Toni Cornell sang the track with One Republic

The daughter of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell performed a cover of ‘Hallelujah’ in his memory and as a tribute to Chester Bennington.

Both Cornell and his close friend and Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took their own lives in 2017, sending shockwaves throughout the world of music.

Now, Cornell’s daughter Toni has honoured the two musicians with an emotional rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic on ‘Good Morning America’, backed by OneRepublic.

Earlier this week, Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan spoke up to raise awareness for mental health in the wake of the tragic loss of Bennington and Cornell.

“My friends are dying, and I can’t take that any more,” Clown told NME. “Personally, I just want to say that I’m so saddened by the pain, the loneliness and the isolation.”

He continued: “To the general public, just remember the people around you. You might not know what they’re thinking so it’s always nice to be checked in on, and to check in on people.”

Clown added: “People need to know that it’s OK to seek help. Sometimes in depression it’s hard to feel like you’re not alone – but you’re not.”