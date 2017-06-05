Watch Coldplay and Ariana Grande cover an Oasis classic at Manchester ‘One Love’ concert

Coldplay played 'Viva La Vida', 'Fix You' and covered Oasis with Ariana Grande.

Coldplay was joined by Ariana Grande to perform a cover of an Oasis classic and play some of their greatest hits at the Manchester ‘One Love’ concert last night (June 4).

Undeterred by the presence of the original artist, Liam Gallagher, Chris Martin joined Ariana, whose concert saw the deaths of 22 people and 59 injuries when a lone bomber attacked the foyer of the Manchester Arena, to cover ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Before starting the performance, Chris Martin addressed the crowd and Grande, saying: “Ariana, we all want to say thank you for being so strong and so wonderful. You’ve been singing a lot for us so I think we, as Britain, want to sing for you. This is called ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ from us to you”.

The song was recently belted out in a sign of unity and solidarity at a public memorial for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Watch Coldplay and Ariana Grande cover Oasis below.

Chris Martin joined Liam Gallagher on stage to duet ‘Live Forever’, despite comparing Chris Martin to a vicar and saying that his band were ‘beyond shit’ last year.

Coldplay then played ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Something Like This’ and ‘Fix You’ for the 50,000 people at the special fundraiser and tribute gig at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire County Cricket Ground alongside other artists including of The Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Imogen Heap, and more.

Watch Coldplay’s performances below.

Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester.

Recently, Chris Martin paid a visit to a sick superfan, Valiant Santiago, who was being treated in Manila. Because of his condition, Valiant Santiago was unable to speak to Martin, but he thanked the singer by writing a message on a small white board.