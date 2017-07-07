Watch Coldplay team-up with Shakira at Global Citizen Festival

The two colossal forces of the mid-noughties performed in Hamburg

To commemorate the Global Citizen Festival holding its first event in Europe, Coldplay and Shakira joined forces on stage to perform tracks from their respective discographies.

The Global Citizen Festival is currently based in Hamburg, where world leaders are currently meeting for the G20 summit.

During Coldplay’s set, Shakira appeared on stage to perform her tracks ‘Chantaje’ and ‘Me Enamoré’ and Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Yellow’.

Watch footage of the performances below.

Last month Coldplay released a new single called ‘All I Can Think About Is You’. The song, which is the opening track from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, was posted on YouTube with a lyric video to accompany it.

The EP also features new track ‘Hypnotised’ and ‘Something Like This’, their collaboration with The Chainsmokers which was debuted at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Recently, the band played a massive role in the One Love Manchester concert, which was held by Ariana Grande to honour the families of those affected by the Manchester bombing last year.

Following the event, the band thanked Noel Gallagher over Twitter for allowing them to play the track live.

Chris Martin wrote online: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”