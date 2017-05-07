Watch Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ live

The trio kicked off their 'Global Spirit' tour with a tribute.

Depeche Mode treated the people of Stockholm to a cover of David Bowie’s classic ‘Heroes’ during an encore.

Their set at he Friends Arena in Stockholm was the first date of their extensive ‘Global Spirit’ tour and included a setlist packed with classics and their most recent album, ‘Spirit’.

During the encore, alongside “Somebody”, “I Feel You” and “Personal Jesus”, the band covered David Bowie’s 1977 hit.

Read more: Watch Depeche Mode perform new single ‘Where’s The Revolution’ on the ‘Tonight Show’.

Watch the cover performance below.

Recently, Depeche Mode hit out at white supremacist, Richard Spencer, for describing Depeche Mode as “the official band of the alt-right“.

Initially dismissing the claim, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has now described Spencer as a “c**t” in a new interview. He told Billboard: “This guy gets way too much publicity already. What’s dangerous about someone like Richard Spencer is, first of all, he’s a c**t – and he’s a very educated c**t, and that’s the scariest kind of all.”

This guy’s [Spencer] got some weight behind him. I don’t like that”, Gahan continued, “I haven’t had as many phone calls or texts from people over something like that – friends here and in the city, and other artists who were kind of shocked and like, ‘What’s this?'”

Depeche Mode have now begun their ‘Global Spirit’ tour but see the rest of the UK/EU tour dates below:

May 5 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena

May 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann

May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice

May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park

May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky

May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna

May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna

May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese

May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken

June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium

June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

July 1 Paris, France Stade de France

July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena