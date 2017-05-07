Watch Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ live
The trio kicked off their 'Global Spirit' tour with a tribute.
Depeche Mode treated the people of Stockholm to a cover of David Bowie’s classic ‘Heroes’ during an encore.
Their set at he Friends Arena in Stockholm was the first date of their extensive ‘Global Spirit’ tour and included a setlist packed with classics and their most recent album, ‘Spirit’.
During the encore, alongside “Somebody”, “I Feel You” and “Personal Jesus”, the band covered David Bowie’s 1977 hit.
Watch the cover performance below.
Recently, Depeche Mode hit out at white supremacist, Richard Spencer, for describing Depeche Mode as “the official band of the alt-right“.
Initially dismissing the claim, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has now described Spencer as a “c**t” in a new interview. He told Billboard: “This guy gets way too much publicity already. What’s dangerous about someone like Richard Spencer is, first of all, he’s a c**t – and he’s a very educated c**t, and that’s the scariest kind of all.”
This guy’s [Spencer] got some weight behind him. I don’t like that”, Gahan continued, “I haven’t had as many phone calls or texts from people over something like that – friends here and in the city, and other artists who were kind of shocked and like, ‘What’s this?'”
Depeche Mode have now begun their 'Global Spirit' tour
