The two performed the track from Drake's 'More Life' playlist-album.

Drake made a surprise appearance at London singer Jorja Smith’s show in Toronto last night to perform their collaborative track ‘Get it Together’.

Doubling down on his claims of supporting up-and-coming Soundcloud artists, Drake pulled up to Smith’s show to say: “probably one of the most voices, incredible talents and incredible people I’ve ever met”. It’s a class act from Drake.

Smith appeared on Drake’s playlist-album from this year, More Life, to perform on two tracks: ‘Jorja Interlude’ and the track they performed together in Toronto ‘Get It Together’.

Watch footage from the performance below.

Meanwhile, Jorja Smith was recently listed as one of the many artists to play Tyler, The Creator’s sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival featuring Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples, Kid Cudi and more.

Recently, Drake posted a cryptic image and caption on Instagram, triggering much speculation from fans that he could be announcing new music or a tour very soon.

The artist posted an image of himself performing in front of a mockup of the Toronto Tower at his annual OVO-fest. The tower famously featured in the cover art to his 2016 album ‘Views’. The caption reads: “You don’t know…what’s in store…”