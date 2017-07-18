Watch a dramatic new trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’

The apocalyptic sequel stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robin Wright

A third trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been released, giving fans a new glimpse into the apocalyptic sequel.

The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robin Wright, will be released in cinemas in October 6.

The new trailer shows Gosling being smashed through a wall and later meeting up with Ford, only for the building they’re in to be attacked. Jared Leto also features and can be heard saying the words: “You do not know what pain is. You will learn.”

Watch the trailer below, via i-D.

Earlier this year, Ford revealed why he decided to feature in the forthcoming Blade Runner sequel.

The Star Wars actor played the lead role in Ridley Scott’s original 1982 movie and he will be reprising his iconic role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sequel later this year.

Speaking about his return in an IMAX Q&A on Facebook, Ford said: “The character [Rick Deckard] is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There’s a very strong emotional context. The relationship between the character Deckard – that I play – and other characters is fascinating. I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time – to revisit a character.”