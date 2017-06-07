Watch Ed Sheeran and James Corden sing Bieber and One Direction songs on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

They also belt out several Sheeran hits, obviously.

Ed Sheeran has joined James Corden for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The pair were spotted filming the bit in L.A. back in February, but it’s now finally available to watch online.

They sing snippets of the Sheeran hits ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Castle On The Hill’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and ‘Sing’, as well as the Justin Bieber song ‘Love Yourself’, which Sheeran co-wrote. In addition, they have a crack at One Direction’s debut single’What Makes You Beautiful’.

During the skit, Corden also challenges Sheeran to see how many Maltesers he can fit in his mouth – watch below.

Earlier this year, Sheeran had said he wanted to rap rather than sing during his Carpool Karaoke episode. “I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said at the time. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently urged people to donate money to the We Love Manchester relief fund in the wake of last week’s terrorist attack, which killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

He has also co-written Rita Ora’s comeback single, ‘Your Love’, which dropped earlier this month and is heading for the Top Ten on Friday.

Later this month he will headline Glastonbury Festival alongside fellow headliners Foo Fighters and Radiohead.