Listen to Eminem and Kendrick Lamar rap their favourite Prodigy verses

The two GOATs pay tribute to the late Mobb Deep rapper.

In the wake of the death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar have traded their favourite Prodigy verses in tribute to the rapper.

Appearing to a recent episode on Hot 97’s ‘Real Late’ show with Peter Rosenberg, the two rappers opened the show by rapping their favourite Mobb Deep verses to honour the rapper who passed away aged 42 earlier this month.

Paying tribute to the legendary Mobb Deep MC, Eminem chose to drop a few lines from the rap group’s seminal track ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ from 1995’s ‘The Infamous’. Lamar rapped the words to ‘Genesis’ from Prodigy’s solo album ‘H.N.I.C.’ from 2000.

Eminem said after finishing his verse: “I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy. We love you, homie. Hip Hop loves you. You will forever be missed.”

Listen to Kendrick and Eminem pay tribute to Prodigy over at Spin.

Following a ream of tributes from across the music world – including Nas, Chuck D and Nicki Minaj – Prodigy’s band-member and close friend Havoc has now spoken out on the sad news.

“I’m still fucked up,” he said. “I can’t even listen to ‘Shook Ones,’ or any [Mobb Deep] songs. I can hardly look at the pictures. I met him when I was 15. I’m 43 right now… I still can’t believe it.”

Mobb Deep’s final album, ‘The Infamous Mobb Deep’, was released in 2014.