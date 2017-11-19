Watch Eminem perform medley of hits on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Slim Shady appeared alongside host Chance The Rapper

Eminem performed a medley of tracks on last night’s edition of Saturday Night Live – check out footage of the performance below.

The Detroit rapper unveiled the Beyonce-featuring comeback single ‘Walk On Water’ last week (November 10), following rumours that he was about to release new music. He then gave the song its first live airing with a performance at the MTV EMA Awards in London.

Last night, in support of his new material, Marshall Mathers appeared as the musical guest on SNL – with Chance The Rapper taking on presenting duties for the first time.

Marking his seventh appearance on the huge US show, Mathers – backed by an orchestra – offered a live rendition of ‘Walk On Water’, before segueing into the 1999 hit ‘Stan’ and 2010’s ‘Love The Way You Lie’. Skylar Grey, who wrote ‘Walk On Water’, joined the rapper on stage to sing the choruses on the collaborative songs.

The current series of SNL has also seen performances from Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Eminem’s new album is thought to be called ‘Revival’, with its title seemingly revealed by a marketing campaign involving fake pharmaceutical adverts.

Fans have speculated that ‘Revival’ will complete Eminem’s trilogy of albums following 2009’s ‘Relapse’ and 2010’s ‘Recovery’. It would also be the rapper’s first release since 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’.

Elsewhere, the rapper called out Donald Trump for not responding to his recent BET freestyle.