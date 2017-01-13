Watch the first trailer for ‘Super Mario Odyssey’

Game will appear on the new Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo have revealed the first trailer for the new Super Mario game for the forthcoming Switch console.

Super Mario Odyssey, which is set to be released later this year, is an open world game that sees the character venturing around a number of scenarios including New York. You can view the trailer below.

Yoshiaki Koizumi, producer of Super Mario Odyssey, added that Mario has jumped out of the Mushroom Kingdom and journeys “to an unknown world”, reports IGN.

It is one of a series of games set to feature on the Nintendo Switch.

Previously known as the ‘NX’, the new console has long been anticipated as Nintendo’s concerted attempt to catch up with Sony and Microsoft’s dominance in the gaming market. Many commentators have linked the overwhelming success of Pokémon GO with the excitement that has surrounded the launch.

The Switch was officially launched last October. It will enable players to immerse themselves in the console experience at both home and while on the go, with the Switch’s portability a key USP. The console will double up as a handheld and a traditional home gaming device (where the console will sit in the Nintendo Switch Dock), with detachable Joy-Con controllers enabling multiplayer gaming whenever and wherever.

Other new games for the Switch that are featured include Skyrim, Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and NBA 2k.

“Nintendo Switch allows gamers the freedom to play however they like,” Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO of Nintendo of America, previously said in a statement. “It gives game developers new abilities to bring their creative visions to life by opening up the concept of gaming without boundaries.”

The Nintendo Switch is set to be released across the globe on March 3 2017.