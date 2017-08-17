Watch Foo Fighters feature in historic concert series performing at the Acropolis, Greece

"A show 2,500 years in the making"

Foo Fighters are to feature in an upcoming performance series from PBS called Landmarks Live In Concert with their historic show in the Acropolis in Greece.

The series will follow global superstars as they play wondrous and historic locations around the world. The documentaries are also hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith which is always a plus.

The Foos played the Acropolis this July. Dave Grohl spoke on performing at the famed Odeon of Herodes Atticus. The frontman said: “We’ve done some crazy things over the last 20 years, but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done.”

The documentary series’ producer and director, Daniel E Catulla III, said of the gig: “Logistically this was the largest undertaking and production I’ve ever done.”

He continued: “[It took] almost a year of planning, hundreds of people on the crew, coordination with the Greek Government, major logistics and coordination with the band”.

See a teaser of the historic concert film below.

The PBS show will air in the US on November 10.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl was recently photographed in the crowd and posing with fans at a recent Metallica gig.

Grohl surprised fans at the metal veterans’ recent show at the Rose Bowl in California when he snubbed the VIP area or a private box to stand among the crowd.

Foo Fighters release new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15, and will play a one-off UK tour date at The O2 in London on September 19. Tickets are available here.