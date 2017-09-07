How good would 'Foo Fighters: The Animated Series' be, though?

Foo Fighters have released an awesome animated short teasing their upcoming album, Concrete and Gold that documents the making of the new album.

The trailer was released today over Twitter and features fast-cutting clips of the events that lead up to the recording of the band’s ninth record which will be released September 15.

The short features scenes of Dave Grohl breaking his leg, Paul McCartney peering through a window and Dave Grohl’s head exploding. Watch the trippy animated trailer below.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed the hugely speculated “biggest pop star in the world” that would appear on Concrete And Gold will be Justin Timberlake.

Grohl said of JT’s appearance: “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot. He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.”

Foos’ new album also features Paul McCartney on drums. “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl previously told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”