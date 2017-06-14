Watch France and England football fans sing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ for terror attack victims

A poignant moment at the Stade de France.

France and England football fans joined together last night (June 14) to honour the victims of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

The rival supporters sang ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ in tribute to those killed in the deadly attacks. The Oasis classic was adopted as an anthem of solidarity in the wake of the Manchester terror attack on May 22. A few days later, a spontaneous mass rendition of the song broke out in Manchester city centre following a minute’s silence for the attack’s victims.

Watch the singalong from the Stade de France in Paris last night.

The international friendly match, which France won 3-2, also saw Prime Minister Theresa May take part in an awkward Mexican wave. Check out the internet’s hilarious reactions.

On June 4, Ariana Grande sang ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Coldplay at her One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised than £3 million for the families of those killed in the Manchester terror attack.

Both Noel and Liam Gallagher then announced that they were donating their ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ royalties to the Manchester relief fund.

The song re-charted on the UK singles chart at Number 25 after being performed at the One Love Manchester concert.