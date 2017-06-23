Watch Glastonbury silent disco crowd chant ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ to White Stripes

"Corbynmania" continues to sweep the festival.

As Glastonbury 2017 gets fully underway today (June 23), “Corbynmania” continues to sweep the Somerset festival.

Jeremy Corbyn is due to appear on the Pyramid Stage at 4.15pm tomorrow (June 24), and it’s already becoming a major talking point among festival-goers.

Last night, a chant of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn!” broke out at one of the festival’s silent discos while revellers were dancing to ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes.

Watch the latest spontaneous outbreak of “Corbynmania” below.

The same chant – “Oh Jeremy Corbyn!” – also broke out while people were bored and queuing to get into the festival on Wednesday.

So far, Glastonbury 2017 has seen secret sets from Circa Waves and Everything Everything, as well as a special guest talk by Johnny Depp and Glasto organiser Michael Eavis performing a cover of Elvis at karaoke.

Later today, a minute’s silence will be held on the Pyramid Stage in honour of the victims of the recent Manchester and London terror attacks.

Today’s first day proper of the festival features a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as sets from The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde, Charli XCX and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.