Watch Gorillaz perform on The Graham Norton Show with Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth

Gorillaz appeared on ‘The Graham Norton’ show last night (May 5) to play ‘We Got The Power’ with Savages’ Jehnny Beth and Noel Gallagher.

Damon and his band performed the ‘Humanz‘ track with the same guests that appear on the studio version of the song. After the performance, Jenny and Damon took to the red sofa to chat with Graham Norton.

The interview begins with Jehnny Beth accidentally drinking alcohol for the first time “in years” then joking that her involvement in the band began with her and Damon meeting “on Tinder”.

Watch the performance and interview below.

Damon revealed, as well, that the many guests of ‘Humanz’ will do “bits” of the tour. “People come and go”, Damon says. “No one comes for the whole tour but we have all these amazing visuals so you get the sense that they’re there.”

Michael Fassbender then asks, “so when did you guys make up?” referring to Noel Gallagher’s presence in the studio.

Following the long-awaited release of their new album, Gorillaz announced a new set of UK tour dates earlier this week for later this year. See the newly-announced live dates below.

November 2017

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

4 – O2 Arena, London

The new tour dates follow the band’s already-announced Demon Dayz Festival at Dreamland Margate, which sold out within 10 minutes back in March.