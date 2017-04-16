Watch Hans Zimmer perform his greatest tracks live from Inception, The Dark Knight and The Lion King

Zimmer played 34 tracks on the first date of his North American tour.

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer kicked off his first-ever North American tour with an amazing 34-song performance that spanned the composer’s entire 40 year career.

Zimmer is the musical mastermind behind some of the most revered film scores of our time including Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Lion King and Interstellar.

The Oscar-winning musician will not only appear at Coachella today (April 16), he’ll continue his global tour through until August which includes a series of UK and Ireland dates. See below for more information.

Over the course of last night’s performance, however, Zimmer played tracks from across 17 of his scores and collaborated with two special guests: South African musician Lebo M., who collaborated with Zimmer on The Lion King soundtrack, and composer James Newton Howard, who worked on The Dark Knight trilogy, reports Consequence Of Sound.

Watch Hans Zimmer perform below.

Check out Hans Zimmer’s full set-list below:

‘Driving / Discombobulate / Zoosters Breakout’ (Driving Miss Daisy, Sherlock Holmes and Madagascar)

‘Roll Tide’ (Crimson Tide)

‘160 BPM’ (Angels & Demons)

‘The Wheat’ (Gladiator)

‘The Battle’ (Gladiator)

‘Elysium’ (Gladiator)

‘Now We Are Free’ (Gladiator)

‘Chevaliers de Sangreal’ (The Da Vinci Code)

‘Circle of life’ (prelude) (The Lion King)

‘This Land’ (The Lion King)

‘Circle of Life’ (ending) (The Lion King)

‘Jack Sparrow’ (Pirates of the Caribbean)

‘One Day’ (Pirates of the Caribbean)

‘Up Is Down’ (Pirates of the Caribbean)

‘He’s a Pirate’ (Pirates of the Caribbean)

‘You’re So Cool’ (True Romance)

‘Main Theme’ (Rain Man)

‘What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World?’ (Man of Steel)

‘Is She With You?’ (Wonder Woman Theme) (Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice)

‘Journey to the Line’ (The Thin Red Line)

‘The Electro Suite’ (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

‘Why So Serious?’ (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

‘Like a Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall? / Introduce a Little Anarchy’ (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

‘Bane Theme’ (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

‘Aurora’ (Aurora)

‘Day One’ (Interstellar)

‘Where We’re Going’ (Interstellar)

‘No Time For Caution’ (Interstellar)

‘Stay’ (Interstellar)

‘Dream Is Collapsing’ (Inception)

‘Mombasa’ (Inception)

‘Time’ (Inception)

Hans Zimmer will be appearing live in the UK and Ireland at the following dates:

June 13 2017 – Dublin, 3Arena

June 15 2017 – London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

June 16 2017 – London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

June 17 2017 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

June 18 2017 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena