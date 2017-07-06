Watch Harry Styles do some real acting in two new Dunkirk trailers

Styles flaunts his serious acting chops in these new clips.

With only two weeks to go, Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, Dunkirk, has two new trailers that show off some actual dialogue from Harry Styles.

The film from the Interstellar director boasts an all-star British cast including Sir Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and, controversially, One Direction’s Harry Styles making his acting debut.

These two trailers, albeit short, showcase some actual dialogue from the ‘Sign of The Times’ singer instead of the footage that we’ve seen of Styles sitting mournfully on a beach and then the singer drowning.

The first trailer sees the singer desperately say: “somebody’s got to get off so the rest of us can live”. The second just has Styles making general chit-chat before a torpedo hits his vessel.

Watch the two trailers below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking earlier this year, director Christopher Nolan also discussed his decision to hand Harry Styles his big screen debut – admitting that the former One Direction star simply “had it”.

He said: “When we put the cast together, we had some established names.”

“But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.”

Read more: ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor praises One Direction’s Harry Styles after working with him on new Christopher Nolan movie

Dunkirk is available in cinemas from July 21.