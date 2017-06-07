Watch James Corden praise the UK’s ‘determination’ in wake of terror attacks

"I'm so proud to be broadcasting here from my home town," he tells viewers.

James Corden has praised the UK’s “stoic British determination” in the wake of the weekend’s London terror attack.

He began The Late Late Show‘s special run of shows filmed in London with an opening monologue shot in front of the Houses of Parliament.

“I’m so sad when I think about all the times that I’ve had to open our show talking about such atrocities,” he told viewers. “Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none. Some people might say it’s a strange time to do a variety show in this city. I couldn’t disagree more. A lot’s going to happen here in the next few days.”

He continued: “We’re going to elect a new prime minister, and just behind that building there is the Houses of Parliament, a building that represents democracy, something that the people who carried out this attack hate.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We’re gonna bring the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we’ve ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer,” he added. “And you know what the people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too. I’m so proud to be broadcasting here from my home town. I’m proud to show off its beauty, its diversity, and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid.”

Watch the full monologue below.

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran has also premiered as part of his special run of UK shows. During the skit, Sheeran tried to cram as many Maltesers in his mouth as possible – but found he was unable to hold them all down.

The Late Late Show is available to watch in the UK on Sky 1 and NOW TV.