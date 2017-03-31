Watch Jamiroquai play heroic Paris comeback gig

NME captured Jay Kay in action, as the band release their first album in seven years

On the week of releasing their first album in seven years, Jamiroquai made their live comeback this Wednesday (March 29) with a triumphant show at Salle Pleyel, Paris. And NME was there to witness the action, backstage and as part of a 2,50-capacity crowd.

Still riding high from the success of their circa-‘Space Cowboy’ heydey, frontman Jay Kay and his 10-piece band also showcased material from their new full-length ‘Automaton’. Out today (March 31), the record spins new tricks from Jay Kay’s hyperactive, digitally-obsessed ethos. The lead single and title-track gained an airing in Paris, alongside previously unheard songs ‘Cloud 9’, ‘Hot Property’ and ‘Carla’.

Jamiroquai’s comeback tour continues tonight (March 31) with a headline show at London Roundhouse. Tickets sold out in minutes, ahead of huge dates at London’s O2 Arena (June 24) and Manchester Arena (November 2).

Walk on stage with Jamiroquai in Paris via NME’s exclusive above.

Jamiroquai played:

‘Shake It On’

‘Little L’

‘Automaton’

‘The Kids’

‘Dr Buzz’

‘Space Cowboy’

‘Superfresh’

‘White Knuckle Ride’

‘Cosmic Girl’

‘Corner of the Earth’

‘Morning Glory / Feel So Good’

‘Mr Moon’

‘Cloud 9’

‘Something About You’

‘Emergency on Planet Earth’

‘Runaway’

‘Hot Property’

‘Carla’

‘Canned Heat’

‘Love Foolosophy’

‘Supersonic’