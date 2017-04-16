Watch Janelle Monae and Stevie Wonder perform ‘Superstition’ together

The two also collaborated on a cover of Wonder's classic, 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours'.

Janelle Monae and Stevie Wonder, two the funkiest people of their respective generations, collaborated on stage this weekend to perform some of Wonder’s most cold classic songs.

According to Pitchfork, this isn’t the first time the two collaborated, coming together to raise money for the Flint water crisis last year. However, this duet was the product of much more celebratory circumstances.

Janelle interviewed Wonder in honour of his receiving the prestigious ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) Key of Life award. Monae, suitably, wore a dress decorated with the names of Stevie’s song titles.

After the interview, the two casually duetted on a few of Wonder’s classic tracks. Notably ‘Superstition’, ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,’ and ‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’ were played.

Watch footage from the night below.

In other news, Janelle Monae recently took a pretty bold stand against inequality in a new feature interview in Marie Claire magazine.

The singer-songwriter and actor stated, “People have to start respecting the vagina. Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don’t deserve to be in my presence. If you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it”.

Stevie Wonder, on the other hand, has joked that he plans on “revealing the truth” about his sight this year, fuelling conspiracy theories that the soul musician can actually see.