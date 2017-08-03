Watch Jessie Ware drive through the night in the video for ‘Midnight’

The song is the first to be revealed from her forthcoming third album, due for release later this year

Jessie Ware has shared the video for her new single, ‘Midnight’.

The Brixton singer revealed the track last week (July 27), marking her first release since ‘Till The End’, her contribution to the 2016 film Me Without You‘s soundtrack.

The video, which was directed by Tom Beard, was filmed in Mallorca and features Ware driving through the night before she ends up at a beach.

In a press release, Ware explained: “We shot from 1am until the sun came up and the video was so much fun to make.” Watch it below, via Pitchfork.

Ware’s third record – the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Tough Love‘ – is currently without a title, but is expected to be released later this year. It will feature collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco and Julia Michaels, amongst others.

Speaking to The Fader, Ware said the record is “quite personal”. “I thought I was just writing songs, but it’s become this record that’s for my husband and my baby,” she said. “It’s been a wild couple of years, and I feel like this album represents those ups and downs, the fear, the beauty, and the celebrations.”

She also said she wanted to do similar things to the likes of Childish Gambino, Solange and Christine And The Queens, who she described as releasing records with “such strong identities”.