Watch Kasabian’s full Radio 1 Big Weekend performance and play ‘For Crying Out Loud’ tracks

Kasabian brought a little old, a little new for the Hull festival.

Kasabian performed a career-spanning, albeit short set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend this afternoon for the people of Hull.

In an afternoon line-up filled with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Zara Larsson, James Arthur and Imagine Dragons, Kasabian still brought their A-game and a few bangers for the attendees of the free festival.

Kicking off their set with ‘Underdog’, Kasabian rifled through their back catalogue to bring the best seven tracks for the festival including two off the band’s latest album, ‘For Crying Out Loud’.

Watch the full performance and check out the setlist below.

Kasabian played:

‘Underdog’

‘Eez-Eh’

‘You’re in Love With a Psycho’

‘Club Foot’

‘Bless This Acid House’

‘L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)’

‘Fire’

BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend is going on today and tomorrow (May 27 and 28) with a jam-packed line-up features the likes of London Grammar, Lorde, Stormzy, Lana Del Rey, Christine & The Queens, and many more.

Tonight’s headliners include Katy Perry and Plan B as well as performances from Biffy Clyro and Haim.

Earlier today Festival-goers paid their respects to the victims of the Manchester terror attack by taking part in a minute’s silence at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

As BBC report, fans marked the moment at 3pm this afternoon with the music stopping on all three stages followed by rapturous cheering to honour the city of Manchester.

Following the attack in Manchester where 22 people were killed and 59 injured during an Ariana Grande concert, security for The Big Weekend in Hull has been ramped up at transport hubs and site entrances.