Watch Katy Perry and Dwayne Johnson in ‘SNL’ promo

Perry will perform on the show's series finale tomorrow (May 20)

A promo for SNL‘s series finale, starring Katy Perry and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has been shared online.

Perry will perform on the show tomorrow night (May 20), while Johnson will act as guest host for the last episode in the current series.

In the promo, Johnson introduces the pair before kissing Perry on the cheek and saying: “I kissed a girl and I liked it.”

The singer responds with a reference to her recent single, saying: “Bon appetit, baby.”

“You’re my California girl,” replies Johnson, before Perry tries to stop him naming more of her songs. Watch the promo below.

Earlier today (May 19), Perry shared her new single ‘Swish Swish’, which features Nicki Minaj.

The song is the third to be taken from Perry’s forthcoming fifth album, ‘Witness’, following her ‘Bon Appetit’ collaboration with Migos and the album’s lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ (which features Skip Marley).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Her fifth album ‘Witness’ has been confirmed for release on June 9. The new record is set to “reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.” While its tracklisting has yet to be confirmed, the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and ‘Bon Appetit’ will feature.