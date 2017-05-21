Watch Katy Perry perform ‘Bon Appétit’ on SNL with Migos

The singer also performed her single, 'Swish Swish'.

Katy Perry appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to perform a couple of songs, on of which she performed with the aid of Migos.

Perry closed out SNL’s 42nd season as the musical guest. The show was hosted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and featured a cold open of Alec Baldwin reprising his Donald Trump impression to sing ‘Hallelujah’.

Similar to the ‘Bon Appétit’ video, Perry sang half of the track lying on a platter surrounded by her dance troupe and Migos.

Watch the performances of ‘Bon Appétit’ and ‘Swish Swish’ below.

Recently, Perry addressed whether ‘Swish Swish’ was actually about her feud with Taylor Swift. Discussing the track with Jimmy Fallon, Perry was asked if the track is “about anyone we know”.

Perry parried, “I think it’s a great anthem for people whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” the star replied quickly.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“That’s kinda what this record is about,” she added. “It’s just like 360-degree liberation”.

It was recently confirmed that ‘Witness’ will be released on June 9.

Miley Cyrus, however, has claimed that Katy Perry’s breakthrough single ‘I Kissed A Girl’ is about her.

“When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio, they said, ‘Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me”, Cyrus reports.

Recalling the first time she heard the song, Cyrus said: “And I was on a four-wheeler. We had a radio attached to the four-wheeler. I heard it and started screaming and freaking out.”