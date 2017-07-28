Watch Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna team-up for ‘Loyalty’ music video

The DAMN. track gets some equally fire visuals.

Kendrick Lamar has dropped the music video for his Rihanna featuring track ‘Loyalty’ from this year’s DAMN.

The music video features scenes of Kendrick being primed for sacrifice in some sort of cult, Kendrick defending Rihanna in a street fight, Kendrick rapping so hard it melts people into concrete and Lamar and RiRi murdering… another Kendrick.

The video is directed by Dave Meyers who is also the director behind Lamar’s incredible ‘Humble’ video.

There are plenty of interesting visuals in the video for one of DAMN.’s strongest tracks. Check out the video below.

Recently, Kendrick Lamar released his official ranking of his four studio albums. This year’s DAMN. was the Compton rapper’s favourite followed by Good Kid. M.A.A.D City, then To Pimp A Butterfly and finally Section.80.

Last night, Lamar surprised fans in Chicago bringing the Chance The Rapper onstage to perform ‘No Problem’, taken from 2016 album Coloring Book. “So much love that I gotta make sure I give it back. Let’s do something special”, Kendrick told the crowd only moments before Chance emerged.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Read more: Damn fine: Kendrick Lamar’s five best music videos

The DAMN. tour has also seen Kendrick on the receiving end of some serious love from his fans, after they sang back a word-perfect rendition of ‘Humble’ at the rapper. The powerful moment came during a show in Glendale, Arizona, when he stopped performing the track and let his fans take over.