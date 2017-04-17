Watch Kendrick Lamar’s headline performance at Coachella and check out the DAMN.-heavy setlist

Kendrick Lamar gave the performance of a lifetime to close the first weekend of Coachella.

Kendrick Lamar closed out the first weekend of Coachella festival with a headline performance featuring a bold amount of material from his latest album ‘DAMN.’

The performance marked the live debuts of the eight songs he played from his fourth studio album. ‘Kung Fu Kenny’ opened his set his the controversial Fox News segment that lambasted Lamar for his lyrics in the 2015 track, ‘Alright’.

His performance featured some stage acrobatics and special guests. For ‘DNA.’, Kendrick was accompanied on stage by a ninja whereas for ‘PRIDE.’ the west-coast rapper was rappelled into the air.

Kendrick was first joined by Travis Scott to perform ‘Goosebumps’ – a track from Scott’s second album that features Lamar. Later on, fellow TDE member Schoolboy Q appeared to perform ‘THat Part’ from Q’s ‘Blank Face’ album. Following that, Future made an appearance to perform ‘Mask Off’ while Kendrick took the role of his hype man.

Watch the on-stage collaborations with Travis Scott, Schoolboy Q and Future below.

#schoolboyq came out during #kendricklamar set Oooooo shit #coachella #music A post shared by MAZSTIDIC (@mazstidic) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Kendrick Lamar played:

‘DNA.’

‘ELEMENT.’

‘King Kunta’

‘Untitled 07 | 2014 – 2016’

‘Untitled 02 | 06.23.2014’

‘goosebumps’ (with Travis Scott)

‘Backseat Freestyle’

‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’

‘THat Part’ (with ScHoolboy Q)

‘LUST.’

‘Money Trees’

‘XXX.’

‘m.A.A.d city’

‘PRIDE.’

‘Mask Off’ (with Future)

‘Alright’

‘GOD.’

‘HUMBLE.’

‘LOVE.’

Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN. came out Friday (April 14). It features collaborations with U2 and Rihanna as well as contributions from the likes of James Blake, Kamasi Washington and Rat Boy.

Weekend one of Coachella wrapped up yesterday (April 16) with a headline performance from Lamar, plus appearances from Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.