Watch Lana Del Rey’s incredible performance at the Radio 1 Big Weekend

The singer brought some idyllic California haze to Hull this afternoon.

Lana Del Rey performed amazingly this afternoon at the Radio 1 Big Weekend with a handful of songs spanning from ‘Born To Die’ to the upcoming ‘Lust For Life’ album.

Sandwiched between London Grammar and JP Cooper, Lana performed five solid tracks for the attendees of the free festival. Lana performed adjacent to the likes of Haim, Zara Larsson, James Arthur, Kasabian and Imagine Dragons.

Lana was an artists of few words between her song only revealing that ‘Cruel World’ is one of her favourite songs from ‘Ultraviolence’ and commenting how short daytime festival sets have to be.

Check out the full performance and setlist of Lana Del Rey at the Big Weekend below.

Lana Del Rey played:

‘Cherry’

‘Lust for Life’

‘Cruel World’

‘Video Games’

‘Off to the Races’



BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend is going on today and tomorrow (May 27 and 28) with a jam-packed line-up features the likes of London Grammar, Lorde, Stormzy, Katy Perry, Christine & The Queens, and many more.

Tonight’s headliners include Katy Perry and Plan B as well as performances from Biffy Clyro and Haim.

Recently Lana Del Rey confirmed the release date of her new album ‘Lust For Life’ as July 21.

Posting on Twitter this week (May 25), the singer has revealed that the fifth entry to her discography will be arriving this summer with collaborations with Stevie Nicks and The Weeknd.

Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration, plus recent songs ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.