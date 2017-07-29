Watch Liam Gallagher make his US solo debut at secret NYC show

New York City, as you were.

Liam Gallagher made his US concert debut last night as a solo artists (July 28) at a secret gig in New York City at the McKittrick Hotel.

The ex-Oasis singer performed a hit-packed 13 track set with both classic material and a handful of new tracks from his upcoming solo album, As You Were.

With his band in tow, Gallagher classics like ‘Morning Glory’, ‘Be Here Now’ and ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, as well as lead single ‘Wall Of Glass’ and ‘Chinatown’ from the new album.

Gallagher has been touring Europe extensively these past weeks but has made it over the pond ahead of his Lollapalooza shows this coming week. Watch footage of Gallagher performing below.

Recently, Liam appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to share some diamond truths. Gallagher discussed an Oasis reunion, saying: “Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.”

He also accused his brother Noel of playing Oasis songs “like Dolly Parton” and revealed he had apologised to Chris Martin at One Love Manchester for all the disparaging comments he had made about him in the past.

As You Were is due on October 6 – around a month before brother Noel releases his new album on November 9.

Check out the setlist for Liam’s secret New York show below:

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star ’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Wall of Glass ’

‘Greedy Soul ’

‘Bold ’

‘D’You Know What I Mean?’

‘Slide Away’

‘Chinatown’

‘I Get By’

‘You Better Run’

‘Universal Gleam’

‘Be Here Now’

‘Wonderwall ’