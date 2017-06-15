Watch Liam Gallagher show off his grime skills

"Skepta, 'ave it, mate."

Liam Gallagher showed off his grime skills during a radio interview this morning.

The former Oasis frontman has recently shared his respect for Skepta, praising the grime star for “keeping it real”. During an interview on Absolute Radio this morning, he spoke about grime again, revealing that his son Gene is a big fan.

“Mate, I’ve got some grime lyrics now, man,” Gallagher then said before testing out a few lines.

“Skepta, ‘ave it, mate,” he added at the end. Watch Gallagher trying out some grime-style lyrics below.

Liam Gallagher has “finished” work on his solo album ‘As You Were’ and will release it in October. It will arrive a month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. Lia, recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

Liam also hit out at Noel for not appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, calling him a “sad fuck” for his apparent no-show. Liam made a surprise appearance at the concert to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the help of Coldplay.

A spokesperson for the event has since defended Noel, saying: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”

Chris Martin also defended Noel and thanked him for “lending” him his songs for the gig.

Martin wrote on Twitter: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”