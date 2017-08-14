Lorde was joined by 'Melodrama' collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Lorde covered a classic 1972 Paul Simon track during her set at Outside Lands in San Francisco with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The New Zealand singer covered “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” with Bleachers‘ Antonoff who played guitar and sang with Lorde.

Lorde thanked Antonoff as he walked off-stage announcing “what a cutie!”. Watch the two artists perform the Paul Simon track below.

As Pitchfork report, Lorde credited Paul Simon for the track on her second album Melodrama ‘Hard Feelings/Loveless’ claiming that she sampled Simon on the track.

Earlier this month, Lorde invited Tove Lo onto the stage with her at Canadian festival Osheaga, in Montreal.

The duo performed ‘Homemade Dynamite’ – which Lo co-wrote – before inviting the singer on stage, Lorde told the crowd: “I wrote all the songs on ‘Melodrama’ with one person, and she was the one extra [person] who I wrote a song with”

Lorde will play the MTV VMAs on August 27, which are to be hosted by Katy Perry.

Her UK tour dates are below:

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy