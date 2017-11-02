Watch Luke Skywalker enter the Millennium Falcon in new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer

Episode VIII is out in cinemas in December

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been unveiled.

The short clip, which aired during Game 7 of the World Series in the US last night (November 1), sees Luke Skywalker onboard the Millennium Falcon and training Rey. Watch the new trailer below.

It comes after a full length trailer for the latest installment was released last month. Again it features the Porgs and shots of General Leia.

The next instalment of the long-running sci-fi franchise will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14 (a day before it is released in the US), with the new film following 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that at least 10 more years of Star Wars films are being planned, according to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

“We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories and we’re looking at narratively where that might go,” she told The Star Wars Show.

“Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8,” she clarified. “But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven’t been yet, and that’s exciting too because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!”

Yesterday, a new promotional poster for the international release of The Last Jedi appeared to reveal a potentially big spoiler about the upcoming film.

Mark Hamill also recently revealed how Harrison Ford was the determining factor in his return to the Star Wars universe.

The actor says he eventually agreed to return after learning that Ford would be reprising the role of Han Solo.

“I was just really scared”, he told the New York Times. “I thought, why mess with it? The idea of catching lightning in a bottle twice was ridiculously remote.”