Macklemore sure knows how to make a people-pleasing video...

Macklemore has released the music video for his new track ‘Marmalade’ which features Lil Yachty and the Seattle rapper played by adorable kids.

Mitchell Savitsky plays an eerily similar mini-version of Macklemore who steals car keys from the rapper and picks up Lil Yachty’s kid doppelgänger played by Dre’moni Watts.

The video also features a cameo from NFL player and member of the Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch who hosts the pool party for the pint-sized rappers. It’s a really sweet affair.

Watch the music video for ‘Marmalade’ below.

The track is co-produced by Macklemore alongside Joshua “Budo” Karp and Tyler “Damn Dude” Dopps. This track follows ‘Glorious’ which features June Skylar Grey and is the first track from Macklemore’s unnamed and upcoming album.

This upcoming record is Macklemore’s first solo album since 2005. His two most recent efforts, The Heist from 2012 and This Unruly Mess I’ve Made from last year, have been produced and collaborated with by Ryan Lewis.

Last year’s ‘Dance Off’ saw Idris Elba appear in the music video alongside Macklemore. In the video, Elba lays down the challenge of a dance contest. “I challenge you to a dance off/Hands off, no trash talk, no back walk/On the black top, just me, you, that’s all/No cat calls, no tag teams, no mascots,” he says at the start.

Recently, During a press conference concerning the vote on the American Health Care Act, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) denounced the bill, quoting her state’s most popular rapper Macklemore as she rebuked the act.