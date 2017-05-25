Watch Manchester’s people sing an Oasis classic after a minute’s silence for attack victims

A poignant moment took place after a minute's silence in the city centre.

Mancunians gathered in the city centre earlier today to observe a minute’s silence in honour of Monday night’s terror attack victims.

Shortly after the silence drew to a close, the crowd starting singing the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ in unison. Watch a video of the poignant moment below, courtesy of The Guardian journalist Josh Halliday.

The writer of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, Noel Gallagher, has shared his thoughts on this week’s events, saying: “I think this particular atrocity will take quite some time to heal.”

Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ariana Grande’s management confirmed yesterday (May 24) that her tour has been cancelled up to June 5. It is not clear whether she will resume her European tour after that.

Us Weekly reports that the singer has returned to her home in Florida.

The majority of the terror attack’s victims have now been named. Mariah Carey has paid tribute to one of the victims, Martyn Hett, a popular internet personality and super-fan of the ‘Always Be My Baby’ singer.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.