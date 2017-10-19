Watch Margot Robbie star as disgraced figure skater in first trailer for ‘I, Tonya’

New film about Tonya Harding is out in December

The first trailer for Margot Robbie’s forthcoming depiction of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding has been revealed.

The clip for I, Tonya, which you can watch below, shows the actress smoking a cigarette under the arena hallway prior to competition, stubbing it out with her skate, then coming out on to the ice. In a voiceover, Harding asserts that the American people want someone to love and someone to hate.

“The haters always say ‘Tonya, tell the truth.’ There’s no such thing as truth,” the voiceover continues, “I mean, it’s bullshit.”

The dark comedy centres on Harding’s attack on rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan – aimed at breaking Kerrigan’s leg so she couldn’t compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer.

Harding’s involvement would eventually lead to her being stripped of her 1994 national title and a lifetime ban from the figure skating world.

Robbie first expressed an interest in the movie in March 2016.

The world premiere of ‘I, Tonya’ was staged at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. It is due for release on December 8.

