Watch Marilyn Manson play a hitman in ‘Let Me Make You A Martyr’ trailer
Manson shows off his acting chops in this new trailer.
Marilyn Manson taps into his most sinister side in the new trailer for ‘Let Me Make You A Martyr’, the film co-written and co-directed by Corey Asraf and John Swab.
The film is a revenge thriller about a pair of adopted adult siblings who plan to kill their abusive father, a character played by ‘Sons Of Anarchy’s Mark Boone Junior. The father then hires Pope (played by Manson) to kill his adopted son.
Speaking to Rolling Stone about the project, Marilyn Manson said: “Mark [Boone Junior] brought me into the project. We were friends from ‘Sons of Anarchy‘. He’s sort of my unwanted mentor. He tells me what to do. He’s always encouraged me, but he’s very bossy about it. He says things like, ‘You gotta do this, motherfucker. You’ll like this.”
Watch the trailer for ‘Let Me Make You A Martyr’ below.
The film will be available to watch via several online on-demand services from June 6th.
Recently, while promoting the new Guy Ritchie directed ‘King Arthur’ movie, actor Charlie Hunnan discussed his relationship with Marilyn Manson. “I have not been to one of his gigs, no. Our relationship revolves around us sitting in each other’s houses drinking gin”.
Marilyn Mansion announced details of a UK and European tour this Winter. Check out the full tour dates below. Tickets are available here.
NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany
DECEMBER 2017
Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UKbley