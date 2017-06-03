Watch Marilyn Manson play a hitman in ‘Let Me Make You A Martyr’ trailer

Manson shows off his acting chops in this new trailer.

Marilyn Manson taps into his most sinister side in the new trailer for ‘Let Me Make You A Martyr’, the film co-written and co-directed by Corey Asraf and John Swab.

The film is a revenge thriller about a pair of adopted adult siblings who plan to kill their abusive father, a character played by ‘Sons Of Anarchy’s Mark Boone Junior. The father then hires Pope (played by Manson) to kill his adopted son.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the project, Marilyn Manson said: “Mark [Boone Junior] brought me into the project. We were friends from ‘Sons of Anarchy‘. He’s sort of my unwanted mentor. He tells me what to do. He’s always encouraged me, but he’s very bossy about it. He says things like, ‘You gotta do this, motherfucker. You’ll like this.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Let Me Make You A Martyr’ below.

The film will be available to watch via several online on-demand services from June 6th.

Recently, while promoting the new Guy Ritchie directed ‘King Arthur’ movie, actor Charlie Hunnan discussed his relationship with Marilyn Manson. “I have not been to one of his gigs, no. Our relationship revolves around us sitting in each other’s houses drinking gin”.

Marilyn Mansion announced details of a UK and European tour this Winter. Check out the full tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UKbley