Watch Metallica discuss making of classic album ‘Master Of Puppets’

Lars Ulrich and co let us in to some studio secrets ahead of the album's re-issue

Metallica have gone behind-the-scenes of their classic 1986 record ‘Master Of Puppets’ during a chat on Lars Ulrich’s radio show. Check out clips of the discussion below.

The metal giants – who returned to the UK recently as part of their mammoth WorldWired tour – are re-issuing their third studio LP this month, following the release of their tenth album ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’ last year.

To celebrate, the band got together with album co-producer Flemming Rasmussen to reminisce about the studio sessions for a two-part episode on Beats 1. The first part airs tomorrow (November 12) on Ulrich’s ‘It’s Electric’ show, with part two coming the following night.

In preview snippets of the chat, the band offer up an insight into the birth of the colossal eight-minute instrumental ‘Orion’. Speaking of late bassist Cliff Burton’s “super rough” demo version, Kirk Hammett said: “I remember hearing it like months later and it had all these harmonies, all these melodies on it and I was just blown away, because it had grown from this little chord progression to this huge opus.”

Elsewhere in the clips, Hammett reveals that the key to remembering riffs he had written was to “keep on playing it to remember the feel.” “Back when we had memories, or brain cells, if it was good, you would remember it,” James Hettfield added.

In other Metallica news, the band recently covered Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ during a sold-out show at Birmingham Genting Arena last month – the same venue where the Ozzy Osbourne-led band played their final-ever shows back in February.

Metallica were named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.