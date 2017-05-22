Watch Miley Cyrus become teary-eyed as she sings ‘Malibu’ at Billboard Music Awards

She's previously said the song is about her relationship with 'Hunger Games' actor Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional performance of her new single ‘Malibu’ at the Billboard Music Awards last night (May 21).

The singer became teary-eyed as she reached the end of the song, which she wrote about her relationship with Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.

Watch the performance’s emotional crescendo below.

Other performers at last night’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas included Drake, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, and Cher. Drake won a record 13 prizes on the night, one more than the 12 Adele collected at the Billboard Music Awards in 2012.

Meanwhile,

Cyrus recently revealed an idyllic video for ‘Malibu’, the lead single from her as-yet unannounced new album.

She also claimed that she’s hoping to engage with people who wouldn’t normally listen to her music or necessarily share her values with the new album, including Trump supporters. She told Billboard: “This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people,” she said. “I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good – I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

During an appearance on last week’s Zach Sang Show, the singer also revealed she feels a sense of regret over her infamous ‘Wrecking Ball’ video. “That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” Cyrus said while playing a game of ‘Marry, Eff, Kill’ with her discography – and choosing to kill ‘Wrecking Ball’.

“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she added.