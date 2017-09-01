Watch moving moment as Houston flood victim returns to home to play his piano for one last time

One local gospel musician has gone viral after a stunning performance in his flooded home.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Houston is currently undergoing city-wide relief and rescue efforts to cope with the wide-spread flooding and devastation.

However, despite the trauma, one video is instilling the world with hope. Gospel musician Aric Harding posted a breathtaking video online of his playing a short, beautiful piano piece in his flooded living room. Harding had returned to his house in an attempt to salvage toys for his kids.

Watch the incredible footage below.

The music world has been very responsive to the natural disaster. For example, Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has given his fans an incentive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by randomly offering gifts to those who donate.

Posting via Hi My Name is Mark, he asked fans to take or ship clothes to the Southside Skatepark in Houston, asking for: “anything new/newish and clean that you can spare”.

Blink-182 have also released a special Houston relief tee shirt, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey fund.

You can pre-order the shirt here for $21.90 (£16.94)

All proceeds go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund. A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

It was reported yesterday (August 30) that over 300 musicians have signed up to entertain displaced storm victims at shelters in the affected area. The ATX Music Office received so many offers they had to stop taking applications.

This comes after a number of celebrities have stepped up to help – Beyonce has pledged to help victims in her home city of Houston via her charity organisation BeyGOOD, while Leonardo DiCaprio donated $1m to relief efforts via his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.