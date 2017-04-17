Watch New Order perform at Coachella and cover Joy Division

The band closed their Coachella set with two Joy Division covers.

New Order played Coachella last night (April 16) and, to mark the end of the first weekend of the festival, covered two Joy Division songs during their encore.

Playing around the same time as Lorde’s explosive set, New Order played a mix of tracks from across their deep discography. As they’re known to do, the band closed their first set with ‘Blue Monday’ followed by ‘Temptation’.

As The San Diego Union-Tribune point out, however, New Order’s Coachella appearance is an especially notable family affair. New Order keyboardist and guitarist Gillian Gilbert and her husband, drummer Stephen Morris, were accompanied to the festival by their daughters, Matilda and Grace.

Gilbert said, “It’s a big step to do your first festival. If you survive it, you can do anything!”

Watch clips from New Order’s Coachella set below.

Fans were especially lucky to witness two Joy Division songs that New Order have been incorporating into their sets of late. The final track from ‘Closer’, ‘Decades’ was played which was then followed by ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

New Order played:

‘Singularity’

‘Regret’

‘Your Silent Face’

‘Tutti Frutti’

‘Bizarre’

‘Love Triangle’

‘Waiting for the Sirens’ Call’

‘Plastic’

‘The Perfect Kiss’

‘True Faith’

‘Blue Monday’

‘Temptation’

‘Decades’ (Joy Division cover)

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ (Joy Division cover)

