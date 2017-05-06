Watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’

The latest full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama ‘Dunkirk’ has been released. This follows a brief teaser that we saw at the end of last year.

As the Independent report, this is the ‘Interstellar’ director’s tenth film. The plot centres around the bravery of the 400,000 troops surrounded by Nazi soldiers in Dunkirk and the plan to rescue them.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles and Cillian Murphy.

The new trailer features the first proper appearance of Hans Zimmer’s score for the movie. Zimmer previously scored a handful of Nolan-directed features including ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Memento’.

‘Dunkirk’ will be released in UK cinemas on July 21. Watch the new trailer below.

Christopher Nolan recently revealed why he cast One Direction’s Harry Styles in his gruelling war movie.

“When we put the cast together, we had some established names,” Nolan told the LA Times. “But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.”

‘Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy support Nolan’s decision on casting the now-solo star: “I had very few scenes with Harry but we got to hang out and I’ve got to say he’s a great, great kid, and really, really funny. Above all, Chris knows talent and would have cast Harry for a reason.”

Meanwhile, Styles has released his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’, earning a positive review from NME’s Leonie Cooper.