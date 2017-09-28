Watch Paul McCartney play Beatles classics with Billy Joel

Macca is currently on his long running 'One On One' tour in the US

Paul McCartney recently teamed up with Billy Joel at a gig in New York to perform two Beatles classics.

The pair joined forces for ‘Let It Be’ track ‘Get Back’ and ‘Birthday’ from ‘The White Album’ during the concert at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale. You can watch footage below.

Joel joined McCartney’s band for ‘Get Back’, occupying the Billy Preston role with his bluesy electric piano solo.

The singer-songwriter stuck around behind the keys for a rousing take on ‘Birthday’, which McCartney dedicated to “anybody who’s got a birthday – and also anybody who’s got a birthday any time this year.”

McCartney will continue his long-running ‘One On One’ tour with a pair of Detroit dates on October 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently said that Paul McCartney helped him recover when he broke his leg.

“He and his family basically set up my entire surgery in London after I broke my leg. It still blows my mind,” Grohl remembered.

“I wouldn’t be playing music if it wasn’t for Paul McCartney because I learned how to play guitar with Beatles songbooks and playing along to Beatles records. But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good fucking doctors.”

Grohl recently discussed working with McCartney on ‘Concrete And Gold’, telling ET Canada: “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs. He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”