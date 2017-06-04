Watch Pharrell and Miley Cyrus perform ‘Happy’ at the Manchester One Love concert

The two American artists brought some unity and joy to Manchester tonight.

Pharrell Williams was joined by Miley Cyrus tonight at the Manchester One Love concert to perform the NERD singer’s hit single, ‘Happy’.

Williams started his brief set with Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’. Before the collaboration with Miley, the singer began by sharing some words: “Despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel, or hear, or smell, or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

Miley followed the set with one of her own tracks, ‘Inspired’ a track from her upcoming yet-to-be-titled album this year and later appeared with Ariana Grande to perform Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

Watch Miley and Pharrell collaborate on stage at the Manchester One Love concert below.

The concert will see performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Mac Miller, Take That, Niall Horan, and others with all the proceeds going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which has been set up by Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier, a leaked setlist appeared online that revealed that Coldplay would appear to play three tracks including ‘Fix You’ and ‘Viva La Vida’.

The benefit concert is broadcasting live on BBC One and BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester as well as being streamed across social media.