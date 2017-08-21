Watch protesters tweak Ludacris’ “Move B*tch” to rally against Donald Trump

Protesters in Atlanta had Ludacris' full support.

Following the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, protests against the government’s embracing of the ‘Unite The Right’ cause cropped up all over America and inspired some incredible chants.

On Saturday (August 19) a protest in Atlanta took to rewriting Ludacris’ 2001 hit “Move Bitch” to fit their cause better. The protestors began their chant “Move Trump, Get out of the way”, reports Billboard.

The rapper was sent footage of the march and posted it on his Instagram with a caption reading “#MoveTrump” and an emoji of a fist held up in solidarity.

Check out the Instagram post below.

#MoveTrump ✊🏾 A post shared by @ludacris on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

The city of Charlottesville in Virginia saw rally supporters and counter-protesters come head-to-head with counter-protester Heather Heyes dying in a car attack which injured 19 others. James Fields, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident.

In a press conference on Tuesday (August 15), President Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence, claiming that not all alt-right protesters were white supremacists “by any stretch”. His comments have evoked widespread criticism.

Meanwhile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has also condemned the Charlottesville attacks, saying: “It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f—king hate racism more than anything.”

Read more: Charlottesville: All you fascists bound to lose

Members of the entertainment world wasted no time in condemning the right-wing rallies and Donald Trump’s unconscionable response to the incident.

John Legend noted: “We have nazi sympathisers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.” While Solange wrote a long statement slamming the “racist ugly ass fuck bois”.