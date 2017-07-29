Watch Radiohead concert films from festivals in the Netherlands, Italy and Poland

The band have shared clips of their recent festival sets on radiohead.tv

Radiohead have shared films from their European festivals online.

After relaunching radiohead.tv earlier this month with a film from the band’s Coachella set, Radiohead have now added three new films to the site.

The footage is from Radiohead’s June sets at Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival and Italy’s I-Days Festival, as well as Poland’s Open’er Festival.

The band tweeted earlier this year when they released the Coachella footage, saying: “radiohead.tv has returned once again to feature some recent live shows.”

Watch footage from the festivals below.

Radiohead’s tour in support of last year’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ came to an end earlier this month with a controversial Israel Gig.

The band have recently played a handful UK festival dates, including performances at Glasgow’s Transmit festival and Glastonbury along with a huge show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground earlier this month.

Radiohead recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer,’ and dedicated the reissue of the record to Thom Yorke’s late partner of 23 years, Rachel Owen, who passed away in December 2016.

Discussing the band’s future with Rolling Stone, guitarist Ed O’Brien said that he “think[s] the tour will be done after these shows”, with drummer Phil Selway adding: “It’s a blank calendar at the moment”.

Frontman Thom Yorke, meanwhile, stressed that a break wouldn’t mean a break-up: “I would imagine we’ll keep going. I mean, I don’t know how, or when, but no, we’re not gonna stop. I fucking hope not.”