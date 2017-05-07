Watch Rick And Morty’s Justin Roiland do shots and method act ‘Drunk Rick’

Wubba lubba dub dub!

Rick And Morty co-creator and lead vocal performer, Justin Roiland was required to get “especially” drunk for an episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ season three.

In a clip released by Adult Swim, co-creator Dan Harmon explains that episode four of the upcoming season of the show needs Rick to be extra drunk.

As a result, Justin Roiland had to go to extreme lengths to capture the wasted essence of drunk Rick. Knocking back tequila shots in the booth, the show’s producers were getting visibly frustrated as Roiland failed to keep on script and took regular breaks to have small existential crises.

Watch the footage of Justin Roiland below.

Sydney Ryan, an associate producer who has been working on ‘Rick and Morty’ since season one, encourages Justin to lay off the alcohol and disagrees that Justin’s – clearly drunk – takes sound “too sober”.

Justin’s small breakdowns are entertaining to watch, dropping some darkly comic lines like: “I hope whoever is the next Prez-O doesn’t disallow me to get a gun and kill myself”.

Recently, a ‘Rick and Morty’ VR game was been released titled ‘Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality’. he game’s makers described it as “a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure complete with mechanics and mayhem only possible in VR”.

The first episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ season three was released on April Fool’s day, however, the rest of the episodes have yet to be assigned an official release date.