Watch Russell Brand demonstrate how to register to vote

"Having been at university for one term, I'm here with a new message".

Russell Brand has released a video imploring and showing young people and non-registered citizens to register for the upcoming general election.

The comedian recorded a straight-to-camera video at Radio X’s studios which acted as a tutorial for how to navigate and register through the GOV website. Brand begins the video by stating that 2.4 million people are not registered to vote and that this general election is “an opportunity to make real change”.

Brand says that the main reason he took part in this video is to encourage students and young people to register by registering to vote for the first time in his life. He also acknowledged his flip-flopping history telling young people not to vote and then back-peddling on his statements.

Watch Russell Brand’s full video below.

“Will you vote for the labour party?” Brand asks, “Perhaps you’re a student and want to see tuition fees scrapped; one of their pledges. Or perhaps you’re concerned about the environment and want to vote for the Green Party. That sounds like a sensible vote, too”.

Followed by, “maybe you’ll vote conservative because you like Theresa May’s new hair-do and look forward to Armageddon”.

The deadline for voter registration is Monday, May 22 so make sure you take Brand’s advice and visit the GOV website beforehand.

Brand recently discussed his short-lived marriage to Katy Perry saying, “I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like when I hear about her or see her, I think ‘Aw there’s that person'”