Watch Shia LaBeouf epically lose his cool as he’s cuffed for public drunkenness

"I’m a fucking American, I pay my taxes. Get these shits off my fucking arms..."

Video footage of Shia LaBeouf being arrested for public drunkenness over the weekend has surfaced.

The 31-year-old actor was arrested in the lobby of a hotel in Savannah, Georgia in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah police said that the Transformers actor became “disorderly” after he asked a stranger for a cigarette and the stranger said no.

Now TMZ has obtained footage from one of the officer who arrested LaBeouf’s body cam. As he’s apprehended, the actor says: “What did I do, sir? I have rights, I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, sir?”

“No, we can’t talk,” LaBeouf continues, raising his voice. “Take these cuffs off. I’m a fucking American, I pay my taxes. Get these shits off my fucking arms… You’re going to put these shits off my arms or you’ll be fucking fucked.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He then takes his tirade down a political path, asking a Black police officer: “Who are you fighting for? You got a president who don’t give a shit about you and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck, who ask for cigarettes?”

Watch TMZ’s body cam footage below.

It has since been reported that LaBeouf was released from a Savannah jail after posting $7,000 (£5,400) bail. The actor has yet to release any kind of statement on the alleged incident.

LaBeouf was also arrested in January after he allegedly assaulted a man at his anti-Trump art installation in New York City. The actor and his collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

After LaBeouf said he felt “abandoned” by the New York museum, his controversial installation was later moved to a museum in Liverpool.