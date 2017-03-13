Watch Snoop Dogg pull a gun on Donald Trump in his new video

Snoop Dogg makes his feelings for President Donald Trump very clear

Snoop Dogg has taken aim at Donald Trump in his latest video, which sees the American president represented as a clown and the rapper pulling a gun on him.

Talking to Billboard, Snoop said: “The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf**kers, they are clowns.”

He explained that he wrote the song over the BADBADNOTGOOD track after he heard it on his A&R manager’s iTunes. “I had never had a song like that, so when I got back to the studio, I started skimming through beats, and that particular beat just seemed on the same page to get me going, so I wrote the whole song,” he said.

Director Wellens explained that he first thought of the video concept after the shooting of Philando Castile. “When I originally wrote the idea of the video, the video of [Castile] getting shot came out online and it was causing riots. We just kind of wanted to bring the clowns out, because it’s clownery – it’s ridiculous what’s happening,” he explained.

Snoop himself protested last year around the time of the shooting, leading a peaceful march in LA alongside fellow rapper The Game in response to sniper shootings in Dallas, which were themselves a response to a protest against the shooting of Castile and another unarmed black man, Alton Sterling.

The rapper then listed a long list of issues he has with Trump: “The ban that this motherf**ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf**kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf**kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it – but if you got colour or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of colour position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh*t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into, like police, the president and just life in general.”