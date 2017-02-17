Stormzy changed the lyrics to the Kanye West track during his appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge

Stormzy covered Kanye West’s ‘Ultralight Beam’ on his recent appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

He altered the lyrics the reflect his own upbringing, and incorporated the phrase, “merky”, that he often uses, into the verse. In his version, he referenced growing up in London, homelessness, and, unexpectedly, footballer Lionel Messi.

Watch his performance below.

Stormzy recently received high praise from Skepta at the VO5 NME Awards, when the latter called him a “blessing to earth”.

Earlier this month, Stormzy dropped his new single ‘Big For Your Boots’, which is taken from his debut album Gang Signs and Prayer, due out on February 24.

“This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life. I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run,” Stormzy said of the album.

At the BRIT Awards two years ago, Stormzy was one of a group of grime artists brought on stage by Kanye West, in a salute to the genre.

Wiley penned a blog for NME at the time, saying he thought Kanye’s performance was “empowering”.

“Kanye West opened a door that’s closed to most of us,” he said. “There’s no way Skepta or JME or Novelist or Stormzy were gonna get onstage without Kanye doing that. The doors are still shut in a way, and what he did won’t just happen again next year, but people will be more open-minded about the people he got into the building and onstage.”